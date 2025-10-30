Boston Properties Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Boston Properties ( (BXP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boston Properties presented to its investors.

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, ownership, and management of premier workplaces across six major U.S. markets, including Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The company is recognized for its sustainable practices and has a significant presence in the office, retail, residential, and hotel sectors.

