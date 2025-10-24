Boston Beer Company Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Boston Beer Company ( (SAM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boston Beer Company presented to its investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc., a leading craft brewer in the United States, is renowned for its diverse range of alcoholic beverages, including craft beer, hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea, with popular brands such as Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Boston Beer Company reported a decrease in net revenue by 11.2% to $537.5 million, despite a rise in gross margin to 50.8%. The company also noted a net income increase to $46.2 million, although this was influenced by a prior year’s non-cash brand impairment charge.

Key financial metrics revealed a 3% decline in depletions and a 13.7% drop in shipments for the quarter, primarily due to decreased demand for brands like Twisted Tea and Truly Hard Seltzer. However, the company saw growth in its Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard brands. Year-to-date, the company reported a net income of $131.0 million, up from the previous year, aided by improved gross margins and strategic investments in advertising and innovation.

Boston Beer Company remains optimistic about its financial health, with a strong cash position of $250.5 million and no debt. The company is focused on continuing its investment in brand innovation and advertising to capture market share and is adjusting its full-year 2025 guidance to reflect improved gross margins and earnings per share expectations.

Looking forward, Boston Beer Company is poised to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment by leveraging its robust balance sheet and strategic investments, aiming for long-term growth and market expansion.

