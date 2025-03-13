Boston Beer Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan

Boston Beer ( (SAM) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 12, 2025, Jean-Michel Valette announced his decision to retire from the Board of Directors of Boston Beer Company after the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, clarifying that his departure was not due to any disagreements with the company. Additionally, on March 13, 2025, Boston Beer Company initiated a 10b5-1 plan to repurchase up to $50 million of its Class A Common Stock between March 31, 2025, and June 27, 2025, indicating a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Boston Beer

YTD Price Performance: -22.51%

Average Trading Volume: 202,299

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.6B

