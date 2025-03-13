Bossini International Holdings to be Privatized and Delisted

The latest update is out from Bossini International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0592) ).

Bossini International Holdings Limited is undergoing a privatization process by Dragon Leap Consumables Limited through a scheme of arrangement, which has been sanctioned by the court and is set to be effective on March 13, 2025. As a result, the option offer for Bossini’s share options has become unconditional, and the company’s shares will be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 17, 2025, transitioning shareholders to new Viva shares.

More about Bossini International Holdings Limited

Bossini International Holdings Limited operates in the fashion retail industry, focusing on casual wear apparel and accessories. The company is known for its market presence in Asia, particularly in Hong Kong, and offers a range of clothing products aimed at a broad consumer base.

YTD Price Performance: -3.64%

Average Trading Volume: 1,254,906

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$352.2M

For a thorough assessment of 0592 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com