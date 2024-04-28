Boss Energy Strengthens Uranium Investments

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited reported significant investing activities in its quarterly cash flow report, including a $60 million stake acquisition in the Alta Mesa Uranium Project and substantial Honeymoon Project development costs totaling $67.943 million. The company offset these expenditures through financing activities, generating $220.002 million primarily through equity security issues, resulting in a net increase in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Despite sizeable investments and development expenses, Boss Energy Limited maintains a robust financial position with increased cash reserves.

