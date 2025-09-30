Boss Energy Appoints New CEO to Drive Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boss Energy ( (AU:BOE) ) has issued an update.

Boss Energy Limited has appointed Matthew Dusci as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. Dusci, who has served as Chief Operating Officer for the past year, is expected to lead the company with a focus on delivering an operational review and achieving production targets at the Honeymoon operation. The transition is part of a planned succession, with former CEO Duncan Craib moving to a consultancy role before joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director in January 2026. This leadership change is anticipated to strengthen Boss Energy’s position in the global uranium market and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOE) stock is a Hold with a A$2.10 price target.

More about Boss Energy

Boss Energy Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on uranium production. The company is involved in the global uranium market and aims to capitalize on opportunities within its asset portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 11,309,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$858.9M



