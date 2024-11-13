Bosideng to Announce Interim Results and Dividend

Bosideng International Holdings (HK:3998) has released an update.

Bosideng International Holdings is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could influence stockholder returns. Investors and market analysts will be watching closely for insights into the company’s performance and strategic decisions.

