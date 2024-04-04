Borr Drilling Announces Temporary Rig Suspension

Borr Drilling (NO:BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has announced a temporary suspension of its rig ‘Arabia I’ in Saudi Arabia, which will last up to 12 months starting from the second quarter. During this period, the company aims to find alternative work for the idle rig. The suspension’s impact on the company’s operations and future prospects has sparked interest among stakeholders and investors.

