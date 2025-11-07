Boron Gains Critical Mineral Status, Boosting Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ioneer Limited ( (AU:INR) ) has issued an update.

The U.S. Department of Interior has added boron to its 2025 Critical Minerals List, a move that significantly benefits Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. This designation enhances the project’s strategic importance, potentially increasing federal support and attracting private investment by emphasizing the need for domestic production of boron, which is crucial for national security and technology applications. The project, which already benefits from a substantial federal loan, is poised to become a leading domestic source of both lithium and boron, strengthening the U.S. supply chain for these critical minerals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:INR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ioneer Limited stock, see the AU:INR Stock Forecast page.

More about ioneer Limited

Ioneer Ltd is an emerging lithium-boron producer and the sole owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, which is a key component in Nevada’s developing Lithium Loop. The company has secured significant financial backing, including a $996 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy, and has established offtake agreements with major companies such as Ford and a joint venture between Toyota and Panasonic.

Average Trading Volume: 10,522,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$440.3M

See more insights into INR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue