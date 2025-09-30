Borgosesia S.p.A. Releases Semi-Annual Financial Statements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Borgosesia S.p.A. ( (IT:BO) ) has provided an announcement.

Borgosesia S.p.A. has released its consolidated semi-annual abbreviated financial statements as of June 30, 2025, which have been approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. These statements are now publicly accessible on the company’s website and other authorized platforms. This release is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder decisions.

More about Borgosesia S.p.A.

The Borgosesia Group, listed on Euronext Milan through Borgosesia S.p.A. (BO.MI), specializes in alternative asset management. It focuses on special situations and opportunities, such as business crises and generational transitions, aiming to recover value. The Group operates through two divisions: Borgosesia Real Estate, which enhances the real estate component of investments, and Borgosesia Alternative, which manages financial operations.

Average Trading Volume: 22,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €23.24M

