Borders & Southern Petroleum Announces Investor Presentation

Borders & Southern Petroleum has issued an announcement.

Borders & Southern Petroleum has announced an upcoming live investor presentation scheduled for April 8, 2025. The event will feature key company figures, including the CEO and Finance Director, and is open to current and potential shareholders. This initiative aims to engage with investors and provide updates on the company’s operations and strategic direction.

More about Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc is an independent oil and gas company based in London, with assets located offshore of the Falkland Islands. The company operates within the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of hydrocarbons.

YTD Price Performance: 124.55%

Average Trading Volume: 2,862,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £44.41M

