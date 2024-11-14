Boralex Faces Challenges but Advances Projects

Boralex Inc Cl A (TSE:BLX) has released an update.

Boralex Inc. reported a challenging third quarter due to adverse weather conditions, impacting their earnings and cash flow. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to push forward with its development projects, including wind and storage initiatives in North America and Europe. Boralex also signed significant long-term power purchase agreements to optimize electricity selling prices.

