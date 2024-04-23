Boral Limited Announces Major Shareholder Changes

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has announced a significant change in its substantial holder’s interests, with details indicating a shift in share ownership and voting power. The company’s notice of change reflects adjustments in the holdings of various entities and individuals, which could signal important developments for investors and the market at large. This update is crucial for shareholders tracking the company’s governance and potential strategic directions.

