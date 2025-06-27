Boqii Announces Termination of ADR Program and Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boqii Holding ( (BQ) ) has issued an update.

On June 26, 2025, Boqii Holding Limited held an extraordinary general meeting in Shanghai where shareholders approved several significant changes, including a reverse stock split and the termination of the company’s American depositary shares (ADS) program. The reverse stock split will consolidate every 160 ordinary shares into one new share, and the company plans to list its Class A ordinary shares on the NYSE American, replacing the ADSs. This move is expected to streamline Boqii’s trading structure and potentially enhance its market presence.

Spark's Take on BQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, BQ is a Underperform.

Boqii Holding faces significant financial and operational challenges in the specialty retail sector. Its financial performance is hindered by persistent losses and liquidity issues, while technical indicators reflect a bearish outlook. Valuation remains difficult due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. Without recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events, the stock’s outlook is constrained by ongoing internal and market pressures.

More about Boqii Holding

Boqii Holding Limited is a leading pet-focused platform in China, offering a wide range of pet products and supplies through its online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms. The company provides a broad selection of high-quality products from global leading brands, local emerging brands, and its own private labels, Yoken, Mocare, and D-cat, at competitive prices. Boqii also operates the Boqii Community, an interactive platform for pet lovers to share knowledge and experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 46,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.27M

