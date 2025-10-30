Boot Barn Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2026 Growth

Boot Barn Holdings ( (BOOT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boot Barn Holdings presented to its investors.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a leading lifestyle retailer specializing in western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories across the United States, with a significant presence in both physical stores and e-commerce platforms.

In its latest earnings report for the second fiscal quarter of 2026, Boot Barn Holdings announced a robust financial performance with an 18.7% increase in net sales, reaching $505.4 million. The company also reported a significant rise in net income to $42.2 million, up from $29.4 million in the same period last year, and opened 16 new stores, bringing its total to 489 locations.

Key performance metrics highlighted include an 8.4% increase in same-store sales, with e-commerce sales showing a notable 14.4% growth. The company’s gross profit improved to $184.1 million, driven by better buying economies and an increase in exclusive brand penetration. Additionally, Boot Barn’s operating income saw a 41% increase, reflecting effective strategic initiatives and disciplined expense management.

Looking ahead, Boot Barn is optimistic about its growth prospects, with plans to expand its store count to 1,200 locations across the U.S., up from a previous estimate of 900. The company is targeting total sales growth of 15% to 17% for the fiscal year 2026, supported by continued strength in both retail and e-commerce channels.

