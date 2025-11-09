Boom Logistics Ltd Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Boom Logistics Ltd ( (AU:BOL) ) has provided an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that a total of 18,970 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 377,843 securities repurchased before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial health.

More about Boom Logistics Ltd

Boom Logistics Ltd operates in the logistics industry, focusing on providing crane logistics and lifting solutions. The company is known for its services in the Australian market, catering to various sectors requiring heavy lifting and logistics support.

YTD Price Performance: 5.22%

Average Trading Volume: 75,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.41M

