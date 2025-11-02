Boom Logistics Ltd Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Boom Logistics Ltd ( (AU:BOL) ).

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported a total of 10,083 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 274,880 securities repurchased. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Boom Logistics Ltd

Boom Logistics Ltd operates in the logistics industry, primarily focusing on providing crane logistics and lifting solutions. The company is known for its specialized equipment and services catering to various sectors, including construction and infrastructure projects.

YTD Price Performance: 5.22%

Average Trading Volume: 72,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.81M

