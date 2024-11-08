BOOKOFF GROUP Reports Robust Sales Growth

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED reported a significant increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending May 2024, with a year-on-year growth of 9.6% to 111.7 billion yen, despite a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 38.4%. The company forecasts continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year with an expected 7.5% rise in net sales and a 23.2% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. This demonstrates the company’s resilience and strategic positioning in the market.

For further insights into JP:9278 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.