BOOKOFF Expands Hokkaido Operations with Subsidiary Capital Increase

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ( (JP:9278) ) has provided an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED announced a capital increase in its subsidiary, Bookoff Hokkaido Co., Ltd., which will now account for 10% or more of the company’s capital, classifying it as a ‘specified subsidiary.’ This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its business development in the Hokkaido region by acquiring operations from a franchisee, effective August 1, 2025. The financial impact on the company’s consolidated results is expected to be minimal.

More about BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED operates in the retail industry, focusing on the purchase and resale of used books, software media, hobby goods, trading cards, apparel, and high-end brand goods. The company is known for its extensive network of stores and its market focus on second-hand goods.

Average Trading Volume: 108,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.44B

