Bonjour Holdings EGM Resolutions Approved with Overwhelming Support

The latest announcement is out from Bonjour Holdings ( (HK:0653) ).

Bonjour Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 12, 2025, were approved by the independent shareholders. The resolutions included a Rights Issue, a Placing Agreement, a Possible Subscription, and a Set-off Arrangement, each receiving overwhelming support with over 99.9996% of votes in favor. This approval is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value positively.

More about Bonjour Holdings

Bonjour Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating in the retail industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing beauty and lifestyle products.

YTD Price Performance: -36.63%

Average Trading Volume: 743,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$48.8M

