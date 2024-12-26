Bonjour Holdings Announces Capital Reduction Approval

Bonjour Holdings (HK:0653) has released an update.

Bonjour Holdings Limited has announced the court’s approval of its capital reduction and share sub-division, effective December 23, 2024. Share trading in the newly issued shares will begin on December 30, 2024, with a change in share certificate color from orange to pink. Investors are advised to note these changes as they prepare for the upcoming trading period.

