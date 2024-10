Bonheur ASA (BNHUF) has released an update.

Bonheur ASA has announced a new bond interest rate of 7.61% for the period from October 14, 2024, to January 13, 2025, for its Senior Unsecured Green Bond Issue 2021/2026. The rate update is in line with the Bond Agreement, and details have been communicated to the Norwegian Central Securities Depository.

