Bonheur ASA is set to release its third-quarter results for 2024 through a live webcast on October 25th at 09:00. Interested parties can register online to participate and pose questions during the subsequent Q&A session. The report and presentation will also be accessible on the company’s website and the Oslo Stock Exchange.

