BONESUPPORT’s CERAMENT G Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Osteomyelitis Treatment

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ((BOEUF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB is conducting a post-market prospective cohort study titled A Post-Market Prospective Cohort Study on Subjects Receiving CERAMENT G as Part of the Surgical Treatment of Osteomyelitis in a Single-Stage Procedure. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of CERAMENT G in treating osteomyelitis, a severe bone infection, in a single-stage surgical procedure. This research is significant as it could offer a more efficient treatment option for patients suffering from this condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on CERAMENT G, a device used as a bone void filler. It works in conjunction with systemic antibiotic therapy and surgical debridement to treat osteomyelitis. By eluting gentamicin, CERAMENT G helps reduce the recurrence of infection, promoting better bone healing.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It involves subjects who receive CERAMENT G during their surgical treatment for osteomyelitis. The study does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on observing outcomes in a real-world setting.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 13, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The latest update was submitted on September 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing data collection efforts.

Market Implications: This study could positively impact BONESUPPORT’s stock performance by demonstrating the effectiveness of CERAMENT G, potentially increasing its adoption in the medical community. Investors should watch for results, as successful outcomes could enhance BONESUPPORT’s market position. Competitors in the bone infection treatment space may need to adjust strategies in response to these findings.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

