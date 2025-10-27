BONESUPPORT’s CERAMENT G Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Bone Healing

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ((BOEUF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The CERAMENT G Device Registry study, officially titled the same, is a significant observational study by BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB. Its key objective is to evaluate the real-world performance of the CERAMENT G device, a resorbable ceramic bone graft substitute, in treating conditions like chronic osteomyelitis, fracture-related infections, and diabetic foot osteomyelitis. This study is crucial as it aims to provide insights into the device’s effectiveness in promoting bone healing and preventing infections in normal clinical settings.

The intervention being tested is the CERAMENT G device, a bone graft substitute designed to fill skeletal gaps and promote healing. It also aims to prevent infections by inhibiting the colonization of Gentamicin-sensitive microorganisms, thus supporting the bone healing process.

The study is designed as an observational, case-only model with a prospective time perspective. This means it will observe the outcomes of patients using the CERAMENT G device in real-world settings without any specific allocation or masking, focusing on the device’s practical effectiveness.

The study began on May 25, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. Its primary completion is expected within 12 months, with the last update submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might influence market dynamics.

The ongoing study could positively impact BONESUPPORT’s stock performance by demonstrating the effectiveness of CERAMENT G, potentially increasing investor confidence. As the study progresses, it may also influence the competitive landscape in the medical device industry, especially in bone healing and infection prevention sectors.

The CERAMENT G Device Registry study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

