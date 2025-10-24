BONESUPPORT Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ( (BOEUF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB presented to its investors.

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes, primarily serving the orthopedic sector. The company is known for its CERAMENT platform, which is used to treat bone infections and other orthopedic conditions.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, BONESUPPORT reported strong growth, particularly in the US market, with net sales reaching SEK 294 million, representing a 34% increase at constant exchange rates. The company also achieved a high gross margin of 92.9% and an adjusted operating result of SEK 79 million.

Key highlights include a 41% sales growth in the US segment and an 8% increase in the Europe & Rest of the World segment for the first nine months of 2025. The company also announced significant clinical study results supporting the efficacy of its CERAMENT products, which are expected to drive further market penetration. Additionally, BONESUPPORT is preparing for the launch of CERAMENT BVF in spine procedures in the US by December 2025.

Looking ahead, BONESUPPORT remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management confident in achieving a full-year growth of over 40%. The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence and developing new clinical applications for its products.

