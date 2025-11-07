Bombardier Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Bombardier ( (BDRBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bombardier presented to its investors.

Bombardier Inc., a leading manufacturer of business jets, has reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in several key areas. The company, known for its innovative aircraft designs and strong service network, continues to expand its footprint in the aerospace industry.

In the latest earnings report, Bombardier highlighted an 11% increase in revenues, reaching $2.3 billion, driven by a 12% rise in services revenue and the delivery of 34 aircraft. The company also reported a 16% increase in adjusted EBITDA, amounting to $356 million, and a notable improvement in free cash flow by $279 million compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics included a backlog growth to $16.6 billion, reflecting strong order momentum with a unit book-to-bill ratio of 1.3. Bombardier’s adjusted net income rose by 59% to $129 million, while adjusted EPS stood at $1.21. The company also maintained a strong liquidity position with $1.6 billion available, including $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking ahead, Bombardier remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by the recent certification of the Global 8000, the world’s fastest business jet. The company is poised to meet its full-year guidance, driven by sustained demand and strategic expansions in the U.S. and Middle East markets.

