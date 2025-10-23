Boliden AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Boliden Ab Unsponsored ADR ( (BDNNY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boliden Ab Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boliden AB Unsponsored ADR is a mining and smelting company primarily operating in the metals and mining sector, known for its focus on base and precious metals production, including zinc, copper, and gold. In the third quarter of 2025, Boliden reported strong cash flow and solid mine production despite ongoing major investments. The company achieved an operating profit of SEK 2,752 million, with a free cash flow of SEK 2,284 million, reflecting favorable working capital development. Record mine production was noted in Aitik, and milled volume in Garpenberg reached new heights, although the copper grade at Aitik hit an all-time low. Despite a weaker USD, prices and terms were stronger, contributing positively to the results. Boliden’s key projects, including the Odda expansion, progressed well, with the imminent ramp-up marking a significant milestone. Looking forward, Boliden maintains its 2025 guidance, focusing on optimizing the remaining months of the year, with an emphasis on factors within its control.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue