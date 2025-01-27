Boku Inc. Purchases Own Shares to Hold in Treasury

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

BOKU ( (GB:BOKU) ) has shared an announcement.

Boku Inc. has announced the purchase of 100,000 of its common shares through Investec Bank plc, with plans to hold these shares in treasury. This move impacts the company’s total voting rights, which now amount to 297,583,679, allowing shareholders to assess any necessary changes in their interests according to regulatory requirements.

More about BOKU

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, offering services such as mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments. Their network reaches over 7.5 billion mobile payment accounts through a single integration, catering to major companies like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft. Founded in 2008, Boku is headquartered in London and operates in multiple countries worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -1.65%

Average Trading Volume: 530,744

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £532.9M

