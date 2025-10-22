BOK Financial Reports Strong Loan Growth and Earnings

Bok Financial ( (BOKF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bok Financial presented to its investors.

BOK Financial Corporation is a regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operating in the banking sector with a diverse range of financial services including commercial and consumer banking, investment, and trust services. In its latest quarterly earnings report, BOK Financial announced a net income of $141 million, or $2.22 per share, reflecting a slight increase from the previous quarter. The company highlighted strong loan growth and an improved net interest margin, alongside increased revenues from fees and commissions, particularly in investment banking. Key financial metrics showed a net interest income of $337.6 million, a net interest margin expansion to 2.91%, and a growth in loans to $24.9 billion. Operating expenses rose due to higher personnel costs, while credit quality improved with a decline in nonperforming assets. Looking ahead, BOK Financial’s management remains optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory and delivering value to shareholders, focusing on expanding its loan portfolio and fee-based businesses.

