Boise Cascade Reports Decreased Q3 2025 Earnings

Boise Cascade Company ( (BCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boise Cascade Company presented to its investors.

Boise Cascade Company is a leading North American producer of engineered wood products and plywood, as well as a major U.S. distributor of building materials. The company is known for its extensive distribution network and commitment to providing high-quality building solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Boise Cascade Company announced a net income of $21.8 million, or $0.58 per share, on sales of $1.7 billion. This marks a significant decrease from the same quarter in 2024, where the company reported a net income of $91.0 million. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company remains focused on its strategic priorities and maintaining strong financial health.

Key financial highlights include a 3% decrease in sales compared to the previous year, with the Wood Products segment experiencing a 13% decline in sales due to lower prices and volumes. The Building Materials Distribution segment saw a 1% decrease in sales, primarily driven by reduced sales prices. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also fell by 52% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of subdued demand and pricing pressures.

Looking ahead, Boise Cascade anticipates a cautious market environment in the first half of 2026, with gradual improvement expected later in the year. The company remains optimistic about long-term demand drivers, such as generational housing needs and an undersupply of housing units, which are expected to support robust residential construction and remodeling activities.

Overall, Boise Cascade is strategically positioned to navigate the current market challenges while capitalizing on future growth opportunities, leveraging its strong financial position and commitment to delivering value to customers and partners.

