Boise Cascade EVP Wood Products Leadership Transition

Boise Cascade Company announced the retirement of EVP Wood Products, Mike Brown, effective May 3, 2024. Following this, the company appointed Troy Little as the new EVP Wood Products starting February 19, 2024. Little, who has a rich history with the company and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, will receive an annual base salary of $540,000 and an annual short-term incentive target of 80% of his salary. His appointment is aligned with Boise Cascade’s strategic leadership transition and compensation plans.

