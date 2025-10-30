Boise Cascade Announces Dividend and Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boise Cascade ( (BCC) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, Boise Cascade announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2025. Additionally, the company authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $300 million, replacing the previous authorization, after repurchasing 1.25 million shares for approximately $120 million earlier in the year.

Spark’s Take on BCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCC is a Neutral.

Boise Cascade’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial foundation and attractive valuation, tempered by bearish technical indicators and mixed earnings call results. The company’s robust balance sheet and low leverage are significant strengths, but declining sales and profitability, along with market challenges, pose risks. The stock’s undervaluation and dividend yield provide some upside potential, but technical indicators suggest caution in the short term.

More about Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.

Average Trading Volume: 370,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.63B

