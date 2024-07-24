Boill Healthcare Announces Board Reshuffle and New Chairman

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited (HK:1246) has released an update.

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited has announced significant changes to its board, including the resignation of three directors and the appointment of new members who assert their independence and lack of conflicting interests. Additionally, the company has seen a re-designation of its Chairman of the Board, with Mr. He Yu stepping into the role, bringing with him a background in project management and operations leadership.

