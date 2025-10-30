Boeing’s Q3 2025: Revenue Up, Challenges Persist

Boeing Company ( (BA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boeing Company presented to its investors.

The Boeing Company is a leading aerospace manufacturer and defense contractor, known for its commercial airplanes, defense, space, and security systems, as well as global services. It operates primarily in the aerospace and defense industry, offering a wide range of products and services to customers worldwide.

In its third quarter of 2025, Boeing reported a significant increase in revenue to $23.3 billion, driven by a rise in commercial airplane deliveries. However, the company faced a substantial charge related to the 777X program, impacting its earnings. Despite these challenges, Boeing achieved positive operating cash flow and saw its total backlog grow to $636 billion.

Key financial highlights include a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue, with commercial airplane deliveries reaching 160 units, the highest since 2018. The company also reported a GAAP loss per share of $7.14, influenced by a $4.9 billion charge on the 777X program. Boeing’s operating cash flow was $1.1 billion, and its free cash flow was $0.2 billion. The company also secured new contracts, including a significant order from Turkish Airlines and a strategic partnership with the U.S. Space Force.

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment saw a revenue increase to $6.9 billion, reflecting improved operational performance and higher volumes. The Global Services segment also reported a revenue rise to $5.4 billion, driven by higher volume and favorable commercial mix. The company continues to focus on stabilizing production rates and advancing strategic collaborations.

Looking ahead, Boeing remains committed to enhancing its operational performance and addressing the challenges associated with the 777X program. The company aims to stabilize its operations, increase production rates, and restore trust with stakeholders, positioning itself for future growth in the aerospace and defense sectors.

