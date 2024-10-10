BOE Varitronix Extends Purchase Agreement to 2027

BOE Varitronix (HK:0710) has released an update.

BOE Varitronix Limited has announced the extension of their Master Purchase Agreement with the BOE Group until December 31, 2027, continuing their existing Purchase Transactions. This renewal signifies ongoing connected transactions within the company, which is a significant shareholder in BOE Varitronix. An independent financial adviser and an Independent Board Committee will guide shareholders through this process, which will also require a Special General Meeting to seek approval.

