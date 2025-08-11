Body and Mind Inc. Divests San Diego Dispensary in $1.6 Million Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Body & Mind ( (TSE:BAMM) ) has provided an announcement.

Body and Mind Inc. has announced the divestiture of its San Diego dispensary through an agreement with OTC Miramar, LLC. The transaction, valued at $1.6 million, involves the sale of all assets of NMG San Diego LLC, a subsidiary that operates the dispensary. This strategic move may impact the company’s operational focus and resource allocation, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Body and Mind Inc. operates in the cannabis industry, focusing on the development and sale of cannabis products. The company is involved in the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products, with a market focus on providing quality cannabis experiences.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.69M

