Bod Science CFO Resigns Amidst Company Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bod Australia Ltd ( (AU:BOD) ) has shared an announcement.

Bod Science Limited announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Sturrock, after four years of service. This change comes as the company is under a Deed of Company Arrangement, indicating potential restructuring or financial adjustments, which could impact its operations and stakeholder relations.

More about Bod Australia Ltd

Bod Science Limited is a cannabis-focused distribution company.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.26M

For an in-depth examination of BOD stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue