Bod Science CFO Resigns Amidst Company Restructuring

Bod Australia Ltd ( (AU:BOD) ) has shared an announcement.
Bod Science Limited announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Sturrock, after four years of service. This change comes as the company is under a Deed of Company Arrangement, indicating potential restructuring or financial adjustments, which could impact its operations and stakeholder relations.
More about Bod Australia Ltd
Bod Science Limited is a cannabis-focused distribution company.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$4.26M
