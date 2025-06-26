BOCOM International Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3329) ) has provided an announcement.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2025. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization of board remuneration, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and buybacks. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued operational stability and strategic flexibility.

More about BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. is a financial services company incorporated in Hong Kong. It operates within the finance industry, focusing on providing a range of investment banking and asset management services.

Average Trading Volume: 930,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$916M

For a thorough assessment of 3329 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

