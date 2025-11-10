BOCOM International Acquires Notes for Long-Term Investment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3329) ) is now available.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the acquisition of CCAMCL Note I and CCAMCL Note II, amounting to approximately US$10 million, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Preferred Investment. These acquisitions are considered discloseable transactions under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, as they fall within a specific percentage ratio range. The acquisitions are expected to provide long-term investment opportunities for the company, generating stable returns while efficiently utilizing capital resources.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. is primarily engaged in securities brokerage, margin financing, corporate finance and underwriting, investment and loans, and asset management and advisory businesses. The company’s licensed subsidiaries conduct regulated activities such as dealing in securities and futures, advising on securities and futures contracts, providing securities margin financing, advising on corporate finance, and offering asset management services.

