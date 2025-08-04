BOC Hong Kong Appoints New Non-Executive Director to Strengthen Leadership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) ( (HK:2388) ) has provided an announcement.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited has appointed Mr. Cai Zhao as a Non-executive Director and member of the Strategy and Budget Committee, effective August 4, 2025. Mr. Cai brings extensive experience from his previous roles at the Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China Limited, where he served as Executive Vice President. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and enhance its strategic planning capabilities, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2388) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) stock, see the HK:2388 Stock Forecast page.

More about BOC Hong Kong (Holdings)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its principal subsidiary, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited. The company is a significant player in the Hong Kong banking sector, with Bank of China Limited as its controlling shareholder, owning approximately 66.06% of its issued shares.

YTD Price Performance: 47.94%

Average Trading Volume: 16,612,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$371.6B

