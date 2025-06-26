BOC Hong Kong Announces Successful AGM Voting Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) ( (HK:2388) ) has provided an announcement.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited announced the successful voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2025. All proposed resolutions, including the approval of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the Board, were passed with significant majority votes. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company to continue its strategic initiatives and maintain its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2388) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) stock, see the HK:2388 Stock Forecast page.

More about BOC Hong Kong (Holdings)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and related financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients in Hong Kong and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 16,316,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$388.5B

For a thorough assessment of 2388 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue