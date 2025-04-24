BOC Hong Kong Announces Final Dividend for 2024

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) ( (HK:2388) ) has issued an announcement.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 1.419 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact its market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2025, following shareholder approval on June 26, 2025.

More about BOC Hong Kong (Holdings)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and related financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients in Hong Kong and has a significant presence in the region’s banking sector.

YTD Price Performance: 17.83%

Average Trading Volume: 10,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.47B

