BOC Hong Kong Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions on Agenda

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited has announced its upcoming hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2025. Key agenda items include the approval of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. The meeting will also consider resolutions to authorize the board to issue additional shares under specified conditions, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on maintaining flexibility in capital management.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing banking and related financial services. The company focuses on offering a wide range of products including personal banking, corporate banking, and wealth management services, primarily serving the Hong Kong market.

