BOC Aviation Forecasts Strong Profit Growth

BOC Aviation (HK:2588) has released an update.

BOC Aviation Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a substantial increase in net profit after tax of between 70% and 80% for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This significant rise is primarily due to the recovery of two Boeing 747-8F aircraft in March 2024. Investors and shareholders are advised to exercise caution and await detailed interim results to be disclosed later this month.

