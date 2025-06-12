BOC Aviation Announces Final Dividend Exchange Rate

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from BOC Aviation ( (HK:2588) ) is now available.

BOC Aviation Limited announced the exchange rate for the payment of its final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024. The dividend, initially declared in US dollars, will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a conversion rate of 1 USD to 7.8475 HKD, resulting in a dividend of HK$2.0953 per share. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to shareholder returns and may impact its financial operations and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2588) stock is a Buy with a HK$82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOC Aviation stock, see the HK:2588 Stock Forecast page.

More about BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, primarily engaged in aircraft leasing and financing. The company operates within the aviation industry, focusing on providing leasing services to airlines globally.

Average Trading Volume: 917,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.62B

For a thorough assessment of 2588 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.