BOC Aviation Announces Exchange Rate for Final Dividend Payment

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from BOC Aviation ( (HK:2588) ).

BOC Aviation Limited has announced the exchange rate for the payment of its final dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The dividend, declared at USD 0.267 per share, will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of USD 1 to HKD 7.8475, resulting in a payment of HKD 2.0953 per share. The payment date is set for 20 June 2025, following the record date of 6 June 2025. This announcement provides clarity on the financial returns for shareholders and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2588) stock is a Buy with a HK$82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOC Aviation stock, see the HK:2588 Stock Forecast page.

More about BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company. It specializes in providing aircraft leasing services to airlines worldwide, focusing on maintaining a diverse portfolio of modern aircraft to meet the needs of its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 917,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.62B

See more data about 2588 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.