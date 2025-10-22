Boab Metals Ltd Confirms Stability in Resource Estimates for Sorby Hills Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boab Metals Ltd ( (AU:BML) ) has provided an update.

Boab Metals Ltd has provided updates on its Sorby Hills Project, confirming that there are no new material changes to the Mineral Resource Estimate, Ore Reserve Statement, or exploration results. These confirmations indicate stability in the company’s resource estimates and production targets, which are crucial for its ongoing operations and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BML) stock is a Buy with a A$0.77 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boab Metals Ltd stock, see the AU:BML Stock Forecast page.

More about Boab Metals Ltd

Boab Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly lead and silver. The company is involved in projects such as the Sorby Hills Project, which is a significant part of its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,954,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$113.1M

For a thorough assessment of BML stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue