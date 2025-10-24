Boab Metals Limited Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boab Metals Ltd ( (AU:BML) ) has issued an announcement.

Boab Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 25, 2025, in Perth. The company has opted not to send hard copies of the Notice of Meeting, instead providing access through its website, share registry, and ASX announcements platform. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes online or via a personalized proxy form. This move reflects a shift towards digital communication, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and accessibility.

More about Boab Metals Ltd

Boab Metals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: BML) that operates within the metals industry. The company focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on metals.

