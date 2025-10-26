Boab Metals Commences Early Works at Sorby Hills Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boab Metals Ltd ( (AU:BML) ) has issued an announcement.

Boab Metals Ltd has commenced early works at the Sorby Hills Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, marking a key milestone in the development of the mine. The early works involve critical preparatory activities such as road construction, foundation establishment for the processing plant, and infrastructure development. This phase is crucial for ensuring efficient project progression post the wet season, with the company emphasizing local industry support and economic development. The transition from planning to physical construction is bolstered by recent investor support, which has provided confidence and resources to advance the project and reduce development risks.

More about Boab Metals Ltd

Boab Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development and production of silver, lead, and zinc. The company is actively engaged in the Sorby Hills Project, which is a significant development in their portfolio aimed at enhancing their market position in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,022,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$109.4M

